Spire Wealth Management Boosts Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mplx were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 440.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,649,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,946,000 after buying an additional 4,604,066 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 18.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mplx by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,917,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,036,000 after purchasing an additional 809,273 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 765,618 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mplx by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,869,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,776,000 after buying an additional 639,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Mplx Price Performance

NYSE MPLX opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.