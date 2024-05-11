Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 95,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 212,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

