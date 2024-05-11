Spire Wealth Management Buys 1,803 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Centene by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 516,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,581,000 after acquiring an additional 138,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth $402,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

Centene Stock Up 0.2 %

Centene stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.41. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.02.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

