Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

