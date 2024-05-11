Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.68. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 275.07% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CQP shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

