Spire Wealth Management Grows Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance
PDP stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.31.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.