Spire Wealth Management Grows Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PDP stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.31.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.