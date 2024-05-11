Spire Wealth Management Grows Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,450,000 after buying an additional 9,372,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,972,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 125.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 382,061 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.