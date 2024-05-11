Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 56,623 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 61,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,594,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,433,000 after purchasing an additional 156,199 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $25.64.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

