Spire Wealth Management Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE:ACHR opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,451,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,077,912. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

