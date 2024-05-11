Spire Wealth Management Has $324,000 Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,409,664 shares of company stock worth $310,846,212 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $95.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 91.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Mizuho raised their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.