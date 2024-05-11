Spire Wealth Management Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,048 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $50.11 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.15.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

