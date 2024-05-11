Spire Wealth Management Has $373,000 Stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 60,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $624,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $390.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.23. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $35.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70.

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

