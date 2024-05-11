Spire Wealth Management Has $392,000 Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

