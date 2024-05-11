Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

DLR opened at $141.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.98.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.