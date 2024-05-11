Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MSI opened at $362.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $364.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.80.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

