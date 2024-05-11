Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 47,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,846.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $74.01 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

