Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 168,606 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,708,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,420 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $261.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $161.23 and a 52 week high of $264.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

