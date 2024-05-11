Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LCTU. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,524,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,733,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,845,000 after acquiring an additional 235,028 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 546.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 203,276 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1,338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,409 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 41,741 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $56.92 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

