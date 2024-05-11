Spire Wealth Management Sells 10 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,108.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.3 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,979.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,055.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,797.61. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $24.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.