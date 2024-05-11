Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,840 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $1,123,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $1,324,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on PH. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.53.
Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin
In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Parker-Hannifin Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $561.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $546.71 and its 200-day moving average is $487.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.14 and a twelve month high of $570.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.