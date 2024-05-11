Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,847 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.11% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUMB opened at $20.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

