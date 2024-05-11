Spire Wealth Management Sells 380 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Twilio by 6.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,372,000 after acquiring an additional 113,042 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,738,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at $10,529,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.24.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

