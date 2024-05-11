Spire Wealth Management Sells 6,536 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,781,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,351,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,821,000 after buying an additional 460,104 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,034,000 after acquiring an additional 328,088 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 896.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 190,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 171,511 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $42.92 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

