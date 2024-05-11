Spire Wealth Management Sells 90 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Novanta were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 16.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,519,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Price Performance

NOVT opened at $161.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.62. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

About Novanta

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.