Spire Wealth Management Sells 991 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,791,000 after buying an additional 427,981 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

