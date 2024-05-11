Spire Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1932 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

