Spire Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $65.33.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.