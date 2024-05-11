SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.43.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $192.45 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.63 and a 1 year high of $218.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.91 and its 200-day moving average is $180.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 105.16 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $529,602.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,667.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,019 shares of company stock worth $5,186,345. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

