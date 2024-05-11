Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Squarespace’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

SQSP has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Squarespace from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.62.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SQSP

Squarespace Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -764.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.52. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Squarespace will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $2,139,930.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,848,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $2,139,930.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,848,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,306 shares of company stock worth $11,010,784 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Squarespace by 195.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,918,000 after acquiring an additional 994,880 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Squarespace by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Squarespace by 291.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,634 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.