SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.20.

Several research firms have commented on SSNC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,519,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,595,000 after buying an additional 46,211 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,894,000 after purchasing an additional 435,377 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,892,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,681,000 after purchasing an additional 44,764 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,243,000 after purchasing an additional 101,948 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,871,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,603,000 after purchasing an additional 56,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $62.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average is $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

