SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.20.
Several research firms have commented on SSNC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
NASDAQ SSNC opened at $62.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average is $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $65.86.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
