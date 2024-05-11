STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Price Up 8.3% After Analyst Upgrade

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.3% during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75. The stock traded as high as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.32. Approximately 111,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 117,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.50.

In other STEP Energy Services news, Senior Officer Stephen Murray Glanville bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,293.60. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47. The firm has a market cap of C$306.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.06.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

