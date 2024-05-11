Stephen P. Clark Sells 3,000 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $139,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,525.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $47.97.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.57 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 11.94%. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

