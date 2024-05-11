Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as €21.25 ($22.85) and last traded at €22.48 ($24.17), with a volume of 381924 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.91 ($28.94).

The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of €256.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €261.28 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €34.29 ($36.87).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 70.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Stevanato Group Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

