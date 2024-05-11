Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $158.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Williams Trading restated a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.42.

Crocs stock opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.61. Crocs has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $146.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.03.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,184,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,293 shares in the company, valued at $25,981,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Crocs by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,091 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $865,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Crocs by 27.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Crocs by 100.2% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 53,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

