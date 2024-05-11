Stifel Nicolaus Trims Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Target Price to $9.50

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DH. Barclays increased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Definitive Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 2.9 %

DH stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 599.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

