Stifel Nicolaus Trims Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Target Price to $22.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DNLI. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.22.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,896,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at $970,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,955 shares of company stock worth $2,218,802. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 50.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,968,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,069,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 24.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 205,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

