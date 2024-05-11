Stifel Nicolaus Trims Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Target Price to $3.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LCID. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.24.

Lucid Group stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 50.63% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Lucid Group by 53.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

