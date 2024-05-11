Stifel Nicolaus Trims Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Target Price to $51.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

