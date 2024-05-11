Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 7,097 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 736% compared to the typical volume of 849 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Resources
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.7 %
BEN stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $30.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Read More
