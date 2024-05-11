Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 7,097 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 736% compared to the typical volume of 849 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $793,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,889,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,008,853,000 after buying an additional 3,592,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,547,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,750,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,034,000 after buying an additional 1,015,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 2,322.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 868,984 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 833,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $30.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

