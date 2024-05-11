Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of The Cigna Group Call Options (NYSE:CI)

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 23,638 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 510% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,877 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.14.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.81, for a total transaction of $698,207.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,918,606.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,180,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.81, for a total transaction of $698,207.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,918,606.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,195 shares of company stock valued at $24,586,775 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $348.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.62. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The company has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

