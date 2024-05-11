StoneCo (STNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. StoneCo had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.47 million. On average, analysts expect StoneCo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on StoneCo from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STNE

About StoneCo

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.