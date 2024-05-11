Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Buys $102,180.00 in Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) CEO James Zizelman bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,180. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
SRI opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $239.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
