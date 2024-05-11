Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Buys $102,180.00 in Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) CEO James Zizelman bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,180. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stoneridge Price Performance

SRI opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $239.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stoneridge

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,197,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stoneridge by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stoneridge by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 373,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 97,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Stories

