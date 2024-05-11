Stryker Co. (SYK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on July 31st

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the medical technology company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Stryker has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Stryker has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stryker to earn $13.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $330.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $345.24 and its 200 day moving average is $318.99. Stryker has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

