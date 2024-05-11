Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 on June 28th

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF opened at C$68.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 6.81. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$61.84 and a twelve month high of C$74.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.96. The firm has a market cap of C$39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59 by C$0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of C$18.68 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9056785 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Life Financial

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total value of C$1,191,120.00. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

