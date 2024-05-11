Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Price Down 5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) fell 5% on Friday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$73.00 to C$72.00. The stock traded as low as C$69.04 and last traded at C$69.78. 642,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,791,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$73.43.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.73.

Insider Transactions at Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 6.7 %

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total transaction of C$1,191,120.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$72.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.96. The stock has a market cap of C$39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$18.68 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.9056785 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

See Also

