SunCoke Energy, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for SunCoke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $10.30 on Friday. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $865.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $870,576.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,490.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,361,341.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,121.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $870,576.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,490.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,834 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,843,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,124,000 after acquiring an additional 77,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,347,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,176,000 after buying an additional 133,910 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,058 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,099,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,647,000 after acquiring an additional 270,467 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

