SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Gap Up to $5.65

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $6.87. SunOpta shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 686,839 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunOpta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. SunOpta’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,012,019.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SunOpta news, CEO Brian W. Kocher acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 67.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

