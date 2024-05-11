Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,500 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Southwest Airlines worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Provident Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $219,465,000 after purchasing an additional 460,480 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $179,355,000 after buying an additional 1,238,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,866,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,748,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,158 shares of the airline’s stock worth $83,299,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,606,555 shares of the airline’s stock worth $75,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.3 %

LUV stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.24.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

