Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on June 12th

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Sylogist stock opened at C$8.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$203.95 million, a PE ratio of 173.80 and a beta of 0.84. Sylogist has a twelve month low of C$5.65 and a twelve month high of C$9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.07.
Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.43 million. Sylogist had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sylogist will post 0.1746734 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Tracy Edkins acquired 3,222 shares of Sylogist stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,996.82. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, business applications, and Web portals. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
