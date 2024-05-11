SysGroup (LON:SYS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.07

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.07 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.36). SysGroup shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 140,489 shares traded.

SysGroup Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.65. The company has a market cap of £13.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,850.00 and a beta of 0.32.

SysGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed information technology (IT) and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers consultancy services, such as strategic reviews, cloud consultancy, security assessments, incident response planning, platform migration, and architecture audits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SysGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SysGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.