T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 34,552 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,811,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $164.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.41.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total transaction of $31,507,201.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 687,981,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,212,246,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,531,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,772,064. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.